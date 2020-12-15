In Nigeria News today headlines include
- Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad contracts COVID-19, flown to Dubai - PM News
- Reps suspend FG’s 774,000 jobs scheme - Punch Newspaper
- Confusion as Shekau claims responsibility for Kankara schoolboys kidnap - Vanguard Newspaper
- Aisha Buhari Relocates To Dubai, Cites Insecurity In Aso Villa | Sahara Reporters
- FG and ASUU cancel meeting on resolution of strike for the second time - Linda Ikejis Blog
- Buhari is not in charge, kidnap of schoolboys in his home state is a slap on his face - Soyinka - LIB
