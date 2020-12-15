Video Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad contracts COVID-19, flown to Dubai| Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad contracts COVID-19, flown to Dubai - PM News
  • Reps suspend FG’s 774,000 jobs scheme - Punch Newspaper
  • Confusion as Shekau claims responsibility for Kankara schoolboys kidnap - Vanguard Newspaper
  • Aisha Buhari Relocates To Dubai, Cites Insecurity In Aso Villa | Sahara Reporters
  • FG and ASUU cancel meeting on resolution of strike for the second time - Linda Ikejis Blog
  • Buhari is not in charge, kidnap of schoolboys in his home state is a slap on his face - Soyinka - LIB


Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Metro - Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad contracts COVID-19, flown to Dubai - PM News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/12/15/chief-justice-tanko-muhammad-contracts-covid-19/
Metro - Reps suspend FG’s 774,000 jobs scheme - Punch Newspaper

https://punchng.com/breaking-reps-suspend-fgs-774000-jobs-scheme/
Metro - Confusion as Shekau claims responsibility for Kankara schoolboys kidnap - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2020/12/confusion-as-shekau-claims-responsibility-for-kankara-schoolboys-kidnap/
Metro - EXCLUSIVE: Aisha Buhari Relocates To Dubai, Cites Insecurity In Aso Villa | Sahara Reporters

http://saharareporters.com/2020/12/15/exclusive-aisha-buhari-relocates-dubai-cites-insecurity-aso-villa
Metro - FG and ASUU cancel meeting on resolution of strike for the second time - Linda Ikejis Blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/12/fg-and-asuu-cancel-meeting-on-resolution-of-strike-for-the-second-time.html
Metro - Buhari is not in charge, kidnap of schoolboys in his home state is a slap on his face - Soyinka - LIB

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/12/buhari-is-not-in-charge-kidnap-of-schoolboys-in-his-home-state-is-a-slap-on-his-face-soyinka.html
