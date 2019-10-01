There was pandemonium in Abule Ado area of Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State, at the weekend after hoodlums went on rampage.
During the fracas, a traditional chief, the Akogun of Ado kingdom, Chief Muritala and another victim simply identified as Prince Fasiu, …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2mtzMeF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
During the fracas, a traditional chief, the Akogun of Ado kingdom, Chief Muritala and another victim simply identified as Prince Fasiu, …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2mtzMeF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[41]