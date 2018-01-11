Remember the ad done by H&M that has a large number of people mad? Well, the mother of the child model used in the ad thinks there's nothing wrong with it.
The Swedish clothing retail line, H&M, used this child model to push a hoodie with a racial slur printed boldly on it. This ad triggered an outrage on social media, with celebrities like The Weeknd, who had a clothing line in the retail store, joining in the protest. Many people wondered how the parents or guardians of the child saw the hoodie and still let it be promoted.
The mother of the child spoke up for the first time since the issue blew up via her Facebook page, Terry Mango. She explained that the top was one out of many her son had been used to promote ad she saw no issue with the hoodie when he was trying it on. She later went private on her Facebook account and reposted photos of the ad by other accounts, condemning them. She said:
" am the mum and this is one of hundreds of outfits my son has modelled... Stop crying Wolf all the time, unnecessary issue here... Get over it."
What do you think about this?
