Chimamanda Adichie Makes List Of World's Greatest Leaders

    Award winning Nigerian Author, Chimamanda Adichie made it into Fortune magazine 2017 list of world's greatest leaders.

    list of 50 greatest world leaders.jpg

    Adichie ranked at number 42 on the list. Some of the other women on the list are Melinda Gates at Number 4, Colombian music superstar Shakira at 27, and Ava DuVemay at number 6.

    For Adichie's profile, the magazine wrote, ''The prize-winning Nigerian writer has won admirers with her prose and a pair of viral TED Talks (one of which was famously sampled by Beyoncé). But Adichie has been most powerful in challenging her audiences to think differently and more expansively about Africa, identity, race, and gender. Many in the English-speaking world have embraced the invitation, and she has emerged as a feminist icon—she tells girls to get over being liked—and a fearless political and cultural critic.''
     
