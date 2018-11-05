Nigeria’s Chimamanda Adichie will moderate a conversation with former U.S. First Lady, Michelle Obama, on her new memoir “Becoming.”
The event which is hosted by Penguin Live in collaboration with Southbank Centre, has been scheduled to hold on Dec. 3, in London....
