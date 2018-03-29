Submit Post Advertise

    Activist Marielle Franco, who fought for the rights of Afro-Brazilians, LGBT people, and women, was 2 weeks ago shot 4 times in the head.

    Franco, a 38-year-old gay black woman, had before her death, been a tireless activist against police violence, and had regularly spoken up for the poor.

    She had been on her way back from a gathering of young black activists when the 9 bullets were fired into the car she was riding in and killed her and her driver Anderson Pedro Gomes.

