BEIJING, Jun 20 – Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei pleaded guilty at a trial in China on Thursday to accepting $2.1 million in bribes — a remarkable fall from grace for the former vice minister of public security.
The Tianjin No.1 Intermediate Court said Meng "showed repentance" during
