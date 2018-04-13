Submit Post Advertise

World China’s Uber says it’s time to go global – BBC News

Discussion in 'World News' started by stato, Apr 13, 2018 at 7:12 AM. Views count: 58

    You’ve probably already heard of China’s Didi Chuxing. It’s the ride-hailing firm best known for driving Uber off China’s streets.

    It is now also the world’s largest ride-hailing app, and with its worth currently at $56bn (£39.4bn), it is also the world’s most valuable start-up.

    But how much do you know about its enigmatic, low-key founder, Cheng Wei?

    Well for a start, he’s only 35 years old.

    "I was born in 1983," he tells me as we walk around the massive Didi complex on a chilly Beijing morning.


    Read more via BBC News – https://ift.tt/2EIo42D

