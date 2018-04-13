You’ve probably already heard of China’s Didi Chuxing. It’s the ride-hailing firm best known for driving Uber off China’s streets.
It is now also the world’s largest ride-hailing app, and with its worth currently at $56bn (£39.4bn), it is also the world’s most valuable start-up.
But how much do you know about its enigmatic, low-key founder, Cheng Wei?
Well for a start, he’s only 35 years old.
"I was born in 1983," he tells me as we walk around the massive Didi complex on a chilly Beijing morning.
Read more via BBC News – https://ift.tt/2EIo42D
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator: Apr 13, 2018 at 9:24 AM