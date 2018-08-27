The Chinese government announced it will reform the transportation industry to safeguard passengers, three days after a female passenger was allegedly raped and murdered by a Didi Chuxing driver last Friday.
Provinces and autonomous regions are now tasked with setting up passenger safety committees by the end of this …
Read more via TechCrunch – https://ift.tt/2PGpTEg
Get more World News
Provinces and autonomous regions are now tasked with setting up passenger safety committees by the end of this …
Read more via TechCrunch – https://ift.tt/2PGpTEg
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]