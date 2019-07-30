The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has said that it has commenced the export of used cars to Africa, Asia and Europe, with Nigeria as one of the major destinations for the first batch of 300 cars.
Export China’s Ministry of Commerce stated that it is …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2YuiGKr
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Export China’s Ministry of Commerce stated that it is …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2YuiGKr
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]