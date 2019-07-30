JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business China begins export of used cars to Nigeria, others – Vanguard News

#1
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has said that it has commenced the export of used cars to Africa, Asia and Europe, with Nigeria as one of the major destinations for the first batch of 300 cars.

Export China’s Ministry of Commerce stated that it is …

export.JPG

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2YuiGKr

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top