World China builds 158 Internet hospitals to curb congestion – P.M. News

#1
China’s medical authority said on Wednesday that 158 Internet hospitals had been built, to address congestion in large urban hospitals amid digital tide.

Mao Qun’an, a director of the National Health Commission, said at the second Digital China Summit that 19 provinces, or over half of …



Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/30eVh1U

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top