China is taking pleasure in US mishandling of coronavirus
Some in China are shocked to see the slow response in the US. Others are reveling in the role reversal.
qz.com
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|World Coronavirus: No plan to stop China flights – Ethiopian Airlines – Daily Trust
|World News
|0
|World Coronavirus : Chinese researchers identify two strains of disease - Premium Times Nigeria News
|World News
|0
|World Coronavirus infections in South Korea rise to 4,212, second to China – P.M. News
|World News
|0