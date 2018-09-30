Business China Manufacturing Activity Slows As Trade War Rages – Channels Television

#1
Chinese factory activity slowed in September, official data showed Sunday, as the Asian giant’s trade war with the United States showed no sign of abating.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a key gauge of factory conditions, came in at 50.8 for the month, down from 51.3 in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said.....



Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2QkIkhb

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top