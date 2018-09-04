China will spend $60 billion to finance projects in Africa, President Xi Jinping announced yesterday.
The funding will be provided as government assistance and as investment and financing by financial institutions and companies, Xi said in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Beijing Summit …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2wHe3Rh
Get More Nigeria Political News
The funding will be provided as government assistance and as investment and financing by financial institutions and companies, Xi said in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Beijing Summit …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2wHe3Rh
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]