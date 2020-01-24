World China virus death toll mounts to 25, infections spread – Reuters

#1
BEIJING (Reuters) – A new coronavirus has killed 25 people in China and infected more than 800, the government said on Friday, as the World Health Organization declared it an emergency but stopped short of declaring the epidemic of international concern.

China’s National Health Commission said 830 cases had …

who.JPG

Read more via Reuters – https://ift.tt/2TSi42w

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top