Li Wenliang, a Chinese ophthalmologist who raised the alarm coronavirus, has been confirmed dead after contacting the virus while treating an infected patient.
The 34-year-old doctor sent out a message about the virus to colleagues on December 30, but was later summoned by the police for “rumour-mongering.”
He died at the Wuhan Central Hospital on Thursday, thereby increasing the death toll to 636, according to Chinese officials.
