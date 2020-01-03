Metro Chinese doctor who raised the alarm over coronavirus dies as death toll hits 636 - Vanguard News

Li Wenliang, a Chinese ophthalmologist who raised the alarm coronavirus, has been confirmed dead after contacting the virus while treating an infected patient.

The 34-year-old doctor sent out a message about the virus to colleagues on December 30, but was later summoned by the police for “rumour-mongering.”

He died at the Wuhan Central Hospital on Thursday, thereby increasing the death toll to 636, according to Chinese officials.

