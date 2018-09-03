Chinese funds are not for “vanity projects” in Africa but are to build infrastructure that can remove development bottlenecks, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday, telling Chinese firms they also had to respect local people and the environment.
Mr Jinping said at a business …
Continue reading "Chinese funds not for “vanity projects” in Africa – President Xi – Premium Times Nigeria"
Get more World News
Mr Jinping said at a business …
Continue reading "Chinese funds not for “vanity projects” in Africa – President Xi – Premium Times Nigeria"
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]