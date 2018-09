A report by This Day indicates that the rift between Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu may affect Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) valued about $1.4 billion into Lagos state. Government sources quoted in the report lamented that the rift had already taken international dimension, warning that some Chinese investors are already threatening to pull out of a major rail deal if Ambode’s re-election bid is thwarted.