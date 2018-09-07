Metro Chinese Man Who Called President Kenyatta A ‘Monkey’ Has Been Deported (Photo) – Nairaland

#1
A section of Kenyans have criticised the government for applying double standards in the deportation of a racist Chinese man who insulted President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyans.

The Immigration Department confirmed on Thursday, September 6, that Sonlink CEO, …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2wSZ5IV

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top