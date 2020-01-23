Metro Chinese Officials Say No Nigerian Is Among 29 Coronavirus Infected Foreigners – Nairaland

The Chinese government on Thursday said that 29 foreign citizens in China were infected with Coronavirus with two of them dead and nine quarantined .

China added that 18 persons had recovered and discharged from the hospital noting that there was no Nigerian among the 29 foreigners infected .The Chinese …

corona.JPG

