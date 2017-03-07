Chocolate City boss, Audu Maikori has collapsed at the on-going 2017 Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) some moments ago. The event is holding at Muson Center, Lagos. The immediate cause of his collapse is not known yet. According to LIB exclusive report, doctors at the venue were able to revive him and he has since been taken to St Nicholas hospital for further treatment. Audu had just finished moderating the Q and A sessions with Mo Abudu and was taking selfie with fans before he collapsed. This is coming 3 weeks after he was arrested, detained and released by the Department of State Security, DSS. The arrest was linked to his tweets about a fatal attack on his relatives in Southern Kaduna.