Chocolate City Music has entered a new partnership with Warner Music Group (WMG), Billboard is reporting.
The new deal, announced on Thursday, says Chocolate City artists will join WMG’s repertoire and receive the support of the company’s distribution and artist services via its independent label services …
via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2V3j2qC
