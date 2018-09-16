The death toll in Zimbabwe’s cholera outbreak has risen to 28, state media said Sunday, as the health minister announced new antibiotics were being used after the disease strain was found to be resistant to some drugs.
The cholera outbreak, first detected in a township outside the capital....
