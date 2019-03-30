World Cholera is spreading in Mozambique in the wake of Cyclone Idai – Vox

#1
It’s been three weeks since a fierce tropical cyclone tore through Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi, killing hundreds and leaving 600,000 people displaced.

Now, as cholera begins to spread among the victims of Cyclone Idai, relief workers are worried a “second disaster” is on the horizon. Cholera is an often-deadly …



Read more via Vox – https://ift.tt/2HVScNv

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top