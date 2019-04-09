Udinese defender, William Troost-Ekong has stated that choosing to represent Nigeria ahead of the Netherlands was his best career decision.
The 25-year-old was born in Holland to a Dutch mother and Nigerian father, making him eligible to play for either the Oranje Boys or the Super Eagles. He …
read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2G62AQi
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The 25-year-old was born in Holland to a Dutch mother and Nigerian father, making him eligible to play for either the Oranje Boys or the Super Eagles. He …
read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2G62AQi
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]