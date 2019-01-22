Chris Brown has been reportedly accused of raping a woman in France. There are indications that Chris Brown has a big case to answer in France as he is presently under investigation for allegedly raping a woman.
According to French magazine, CLOSER, Chris Brown is under investigation for …
via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2CAk05C
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to French magazine, CLOSER, Chris Brown is under investigation for …
via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2CAk05C
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]