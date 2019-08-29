JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Chris Smalling Set To Join Roma On Season-Long Loan – Information Nigeria

#1
Manchester United and English defender, Chris Smalling is set to exit Old Trafford after serving the Manchester club for a long period.

The English defender is close to joining Roma on a season-long loan for a €3m (£2.7m) fee, according to Sky in Italy....

man u.JPG

read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/347ynLG

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top