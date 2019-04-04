World Christchurch Shooting Suspect Charged With 50 Counts Of Murder – HuffPost UK

#1
The man accused of carrying out the Christchurch mosque attacks will face 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges when he makes his second court appearance, New Zealand police said.

Police had earlier filed a single, representative murder charge against 28-year-old Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant. He is …



Read more via HuffPost UK – https://ift.tt/2FZqU7s

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[26]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top