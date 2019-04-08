Christian Chukwu, a former captain and chief coach of the Super Eagles, is seriously down with an undisclosed ailment.
Consequently, he will be needing the sum of about $50,000 to be flown to the United States of America to undergo surgery and for other medical treatment. Chukwu’s present predicament …
