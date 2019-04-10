Sports Christian Chukwu Is Not A Destitute Old Man – Enugu State Government – Nairaland

#1
The Enugu State Government has so far been restrained in its reaction to the spate of misinformation and outright lies promoted by a friend of the iconic Enugu Rangers player, Mr. Christian Chukwu who is ill and has been hospitalised.

This restraint is out of respect to the wishes of both the Chukwu family and the request of his doctors who wanted a space to quietly deal with the emergency situation that brought Chukwu to hospital on a stretcher.



read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2Gc2Xtx

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
[19]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top