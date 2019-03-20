Entertainment Church of Satan reacts to Daddy Freeze’s claim that marital vows are satanic – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Media personality Daddy Freeze made news again today after he shared his thoughts on vows saying everything that involves vow taking to include marital vow, are satanic.

Freeze made this known via his IG page while discussing partnership in marriage. The post has since gotten the Church of Satan t …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2HK2XCd

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top