advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

World CID-Investigates-Nigerian-Professor – Peacefmonline

#1
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has initiated investigations into a video that has gone viral on social media involving a Nigerian English professor.

In a release signed by Ms Juliana Obeng, Deputy Superintendent of Police, the Head of Public Affairs …

police.JPG

Read more via Headline News in Ghana – http://bit.ly/2Fnbqt2

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[41]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top