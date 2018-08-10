NEW YORK (AP) — Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion, needed eight match points to recover from a two-set deficit and eventually edge 19-year-old Alex de Minaur 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 at 2:22 a.m.
on Sunday, four minutes shy of the latest finish in the tournament's history....
read more via USA Today – https://ift.tt/2ovQKX3
Get More Nigeria Sports News
on Sunday, four minutes shy of the latest finish in the tournament's history....
read more via USA Today – https://ift.tt/2ovQKX3
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]