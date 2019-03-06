Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i on Tuesday denied issuing fresh orders for the rationalisation of more civil servants under the Kaduna State Government.
The governor who had sacked thousands of civil servants since assuming office in 2015, said the document in circulation that he …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2Tgw5bn
Get More Nigeria Political News
The governor who had sacked thousands of civil servants since assuming office in 2015, said the document in circulation that he …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2Tgw5bn
Get More Nigeria Political News