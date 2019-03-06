Politics Circulated document for workers’ retrenchment fake – Gov. El-Rufa’i – P.M. News

#1
Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i on Tuesday denied issuing fresh orders for the rationalisation of more civil servants under the Kaduna State Government.

The governor who had sacked thousands of civil servants since assuming office in 2015, said the document in circulation that he …



Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2Tgw5bn

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top