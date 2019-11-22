Entertainment Ciroc Endorsement: Teebillz Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Attack On Tacha – Information Nigeria

#1
Talent manager, Teebillz has reacted to the attack on reality star, Tacha by controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo over the controversial Ciroc deal.

Recall that on Thursday morning, the reality star took to social media to announce that she has signed an endorsement deal with alcoholic juice company, …

tacha.JPG

via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Oy8fTb

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top