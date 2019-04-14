Sports City Must Win Every Game To Retain Title, Says Guardiola – Channels Television

Manchester City must win their remaining five Premier League games to retain the title, insisted Pep Guardiola as his side took top spot from Liverpool with a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling scored twice as City rarely looked troubled despite having failed to beat Palace in their last two meetings.....



read more via Channels Television – http://bit.ly/2P8Lp4C

