Manchester City must win their remaining five Premier League games to retain the title, insisted Pep Guardiola as his side took top spot from Liverpool with a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Raheem Sterling scored twice as City rarely looked troubled despite having failed to beat Palace in their last two meetings.....
