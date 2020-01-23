Metro Civil rights group asks court to stop IMN from publishing book on Shiites massacre – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has filed a suit at the state High Court in Kaduna asking for an order to stop the Spokesman of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim Musa, from publishing a book on the clash....

shittes.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2RhtQC6

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[105]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top