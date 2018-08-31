Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

World Civil war: South Sudanese rebels sign peace deal – PM NEWS Nigeria

#1
South Sudanese rebels lead by Riek Machar inked a peace agreement with the government aimed at ending the county’s devastating five-year civil war on Thursday in Khartoum.

Machar had caused anxiety among negotiators earlier this week by refusing …



Read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2wBziUR

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top