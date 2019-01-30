The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has dragged the Federal Government headed by President Buhari before the Court of Appeal, challenging his suspension.
The appeal was filed on Monday by his lawyers: Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), Kanu Agabi (SAN) and James Onoja....
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2Gc6Ejh
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The appeal was filed on Monday by his lawyers: Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), Kanu Agabi (SAN) and James Onoja....
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2Gc6Ejh
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]