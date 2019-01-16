Metro CJN Onnoghen: What we’ll do to Fani-Kayode, Odumakin over fake news – EFCC – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it will file a libel suit against Femi Fani-Kayode, Yinka Odumakin “and other purveyors of the evil news”, over claims that the agency raided the house of Walter Onnoghen, the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The agency was reacting …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RtgaWi

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[34]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top