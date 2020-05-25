Metro Cleric arrested for allegedly raping minor for five years – Premium Times Nigeria News

Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro 43 suspected prostitutes, cultists arrested over job scam in Ebonyi – Daily Post Nigeria News Metro News 0
ese Metro Dr Anu of Med Contour pictured in court as she's arrested and charged following allegations that a botched surgery led to the death of a patient - LIB Metro News 0
ese Metro Rape: IGP orders probe of policemen who arrested D’Banj’s accuser - Punch Newspaper Metro News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro British auctioner sells Igbo statues allegedly stolen during Nigerian civil war for N85.6m – Pulse Nigeria News Metro News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro Policemen allegedly intimidate a man with gun after wrecking his car in Lagos State [Swipe] – Instablog9ja Nigeria News Metro News 0
Similar threads
Metro 43 suspected prostitutes, cultists arrested over job scam in Ebonyi – Daily Post Nigeria News
Metro Dr Anu of Med Contour pictured in court as she's arrested and charged following allegations that a botched surgery led to the death of a patient - LIB
Metro Rape: IGP orders probe of policemen who arrested D’Banj’s accuser - Punch Newspaper
Metro British auctioner sells Igbo statues allegedly stolen during Nigerian civil war for N85.6m – Pulse Nigeria News
Metro Policemen allegedly intimidate a man with gun after wrecking his car in Lagos State [Swipe] – Instablog9ja Nigeria News

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top