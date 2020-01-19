Politics Clerics want FG To support Amotekun – Guardian

#1
The General Overseer, Christ Apostolic Church (WOSEM), Lagos Zone, Pastor Paul Obadare has urged the Federal Government to support the Western Nigeria Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun.

Obadare allayed fears over the outfit’s mode of operation because of the inclusion of existing security outfits.....

amotekun news.JPG

Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/365PWvy

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top