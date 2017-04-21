Cloud Storage - 5 Safest Places To Store Your Data Online

Image credit: tripplepundit.com
Storing your data appropriately can save you lots of money and time. Storing data on computer systems, hard drives, disks or even memory cards exposes such data to the harmful risk of viruses. Also, fire, water, theft and unauthorized data access may result in loss of data.
Cloud Storage
One of the easiest ways to store your data safely is via cloud storage. Storing data on the cloud means storing data on the Internet, and such data is saved on a digital server, some of which are free, while others are come at a cost.
You can safely store your data (documents, music, videos, photos, spreadsheet, files etc.) remotely via cloud storage on some of the world’s most protected data banks for free.
Benefits of Cloud Storage
One of the benefits of cloud storage is easy access to data. You can access any data stored on the cloud around the world, as long as you have access to the Internet.
With cloud storage, you no longer have to worry about virus damaging your data, unauthorized access, physical damage and inability to access and share data anywhere.
Also, you can access cloud storage via smart devices such as smartphones and tablets. Many cloud storage service providers have apps that are compatible with leading operating systems such as iOS, Windows, Mac and Android.
If you have any device that is powered by any of these operating systems, you can easily access and share your data on them; but where exactly on the cloud should you store your data?
Where To Store Your Data Safely On Cloud
Microsoft One Drive: designed by tech giant, Microsoft, the One Drive offers you 15GB of free storage space. Also, One Drive mobile app offers an extra 3GB, which you can use to back up photos, and earn an additional 8GB.
You can store any of your data on Microsoft One Drive as long as the size of such data is below 15GB. If you need more than 15GB to store your data, then you need to pay for the extra space.
With 15GB of free space, you can save many of your photos, videos, documents and files etc. on One Drive and share such data whenever needed.
Google Drive: as soon as you sign up for a Gmail account, you automatically have access to Google Drive. Google Drive offers you a 15GB free space of cloud storage. Google Drive is one of the most protected and widely used cloud storages across the globe.
You can easily share data with Gmail users from your Google Drive, and with users on other platforms. If you need extra space for data after the 15GB, you’ll have to pay for it.
Dropbox: a cloud storage service provider that offers 2GB of free storage space for basic account. Also, you can easily earn an additional free 16GB of space by referring your friends to Dropbox.
You can share data on Dropbox across many online platforms including emails. Dropbox has a mobile app, which allows you to store and share any data, anytime and anywhere.
Amazon Cloud Drive: offers users a free 5GB storage space. Any extra storage space you require after that comes at a cost.
Users who pay for Amazon Cloud Drive extra storage space enjoy several benefits including unlimited storage space for photos.
Apple iCloud Drive: Apple offers its users a free 5GB data space for data storage. You can store photos, music, docs, spreadsheet, videos etc. on iCloud. However, if you require additional space, then you will be required to pay for it.
