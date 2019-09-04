SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A middle-of-the-night fire swept a boat carrying recreational scuba divers anchored near an island off the Southern California coast early Monday, leaving at least 25 dead and nine others missing.
Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr Matthew Kroll said Monday …
Read more via Yahoo News – Latest News & Headlines – https://ift.tt/32nyj8V
Get more World News
Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr Matthew Kroll said Monday …
Read more via Yahoo News – Latest News & Headlines – https://ift.tt/32nyj8V
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]