Even as nearly $40 billion is spent globally on pesticides, Chinese farmers have taken to commercial breeding of cockroaches.According to the Los Angeles Times reports, there are about 100 farms in China, raising more than 10 million cockroaches.Because the unusual industry is largely unregulated, most cockroach farmers operate somewhat under the radar. They say the Chinese government is aware of their existence and is allowing them to operate freely as long as they don’t become high profile.The cockroaches are often supplied to cosmetic companies who use them as a source of protein and for a “cellulose-like substance” on their wings. The cockroaches are also used in Chinese medicine.In May, May, the United Nations encouraged people to consume insects for food, saying they are an inexpensive source of protein and could be a viable solution to world hunger. Cockroaches are eaten as a delicacy in several parts of Asia.Wang Fuming,a cockroach farmer said, the bugs there is "nothing to be afraid of''."I thought about raising pigs, but with traditional farming, the profit margins are very low""With cockroaches, you can invest 20 yuan ($3.25) and get back 150 yuan ($11)'', Wang said.