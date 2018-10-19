Metro Codeine syrup addiction: Nigerian arrested after BBC expose – Topix News

A former Nigerian pharmaceuticals executive who was implicated in a BBC investigation into the illegal sale of addictive opioids has been arrested.

He went on the run in May after he was filmed illegally selling codeine syrup to an undercover BBC reporter.



