In long-awaited and explosive testimony before a congressional panel President Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen said that as a candidate Trump was aware Roger Stone was working with WikiLeaks to disseminate hacked emails, and that after he took office the president reimbursed …
Read more via Yahoo News – Latest News & Headlines – https://ift.tt/2Ude0Y2
Get more World News
Read more via Yahoo News – Latest News & Headlines – https://ift.tt/2Ude0Y2
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]