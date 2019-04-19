Stephen Colbert brought all 448 pages of the Mueller report on stage for his monologue Thursday night.
“You know how for a couple of years you’ve been thinking, ‘There’s probably bad stuff in the Mueller report that makes Donald Trump look terrible?’” the Late Show …
Read more via The Daily Beast Latest Articles – http://bit.ly/2GmVzKN
Get more World News
“You know how for a couple of years you’ve been thinking, ‘There’s probably bad stuff in the Mueller report that makes Donald Trump look terrible?’” the Late Show …
Read more via The Daily Beast Latest Articles – http://bit.ly/2GmVzKN
Get more World News
Attachments
- 21.3 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[61]