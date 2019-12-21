Defendants in the collapsed Synagogue church building Guest house closed their case at the weekend with the cross examination of their last witness in a Lagos high court sitting at Igbosere.
During resumed proceedings, the court heard that the mode of collapse of Synagogue church Guest House negated the …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2MiFoCd
Get More Nigeria Metro News
During resumed proceedings, the court heard that the mode of collapse of Synagogue church Guest House negated the …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2MiFoCd
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]