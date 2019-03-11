Politics Collation of governorship election results suspended in Imo State following several protests and violence – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Collation of governorship election results suspended in Imo State following several protests and violence &#13; &#13; Collation and announcement of results have been suspended in Imo State following protests at the INEC collation centre in Owerri on Monday. &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; Trouble started when the returning officer …



Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2SYZ2DI
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[68]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top